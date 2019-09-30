UP: Ballia jail inmates shifted to other prisons after floodwater enters into barracks

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): As the several parts of Uttar Pradesh is facing the deluge situation, inmates of the Ballia district jail are being shifted to different prisons after floodwater entered the barracks.

The floodwater entered the barracks following heavy rainfall in the region.



Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate, Ramashray said, "I was informed by the jail authorities that the water has entered into the barracks of the jail. Around 500 inmates are being sent to Azamgarh Jail and others are being shifted to Ambedkar Nagar Jail."

The jail inmates and authorities were seen wading through knee-deep water.

Several areas in the state are affected by waterlogging following heavy rainfall and rise in the water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers. (ANI)

