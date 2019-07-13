UP: Barbers refuse to cut hair of people from SC community

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): In an incident of caste discrimination, barbers of Pipalsana Bhojpur have closed their shops allegedly refusing to cut the hair of the people belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) community.

"There was an earlier incident between the two communities after which the barbers had refused to cut their hair. We had recently settled the issue and warned them of strict action," Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Yadav Thakurdwara told ANI on Saturday.

However, the barbers in the area have closed their shop after the police mediation."There is untouchability going on here. Barbers are refusing to cut our hair. We had gone to the police station to file a complaint against the barbers. Senior police officials had come to the village to take stock of the situation. They talked to the barbers and assured us that it won't happen anymore," said Arvind, a villager.A demand for strict action has been made by the people. Villagers are saying they will seek legal action against the barbers if they continue to refuse to giving haircut to people of SC community."The situation is similar in nearby villages as well. Barbers are refusing to cut the hair of people belonging to SC community. We demand their shops be sealed if you continue to do so," said Rajesh Kumar Valmiki. (ANI)