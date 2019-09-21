UP: BJP and allies conduct meeting to review preparations for 'padyatra'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): A meeting of 64 Lok Sabha members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies is currently underway at the party's state headquarters here to discuss the execution of the 'padyatra' to be organised on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The primary agenda of the meeting is to discuss the preparations for the 150-km 'padyatra' which is to be conducted between October 2 and 30 on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed the objectives of the 'padyatra' to the parliamentarians.

The parliamentarians will conduct the 'padyatra' in their constituencies and will establish contact with the public there. They will promote the policies and programmes of the Modi government during this yatra and make people aware of the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

The meeting is being held in the presence of State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Organisational General Secretary Sunil Bansal.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

