UP: Body of DLF Mall's employee found on terrace in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The city police on Friday here recovered the body of an employee working in a mall here from its terrace.

The deceased was identified as Bhuvan Chandra (48), an employee working in a cinema hall located in Sector 18.



"We were informed that a body has been found on the terrace of the cinema hall at around 10:30 am today. After investigating we found that the body belongs to Bhuvan, an employee who used to work here in the cinema hall. During our preliminary investigation, a wound has been found on his back and the forensic team was also called," Vinit Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Sector 20 Police station told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

