UP: Broker kills woman over money dispute in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A woman was murdered by a broker in Lucknow on Saturday, in a manic attack over a suspected money dispute, police said.

The man had called the deceased to Bangla Bazar on the pretext of resolving the issue and to show her the new property. Both, the accused and the victim, used to work at a firm named Amit Infra Heights.



After killing the girl, the accused threw the body of the victim in Raebareli's river.

So far, police have arrested two people and have also seized a car which was used in the murder

A thorough investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

