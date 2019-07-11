UP: Bus conductor asks passenger to deboard after husband dies mid-journey

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): In an insensitive act, the conductor of a UPSRTC bus allegedly asked a woman to get off the bus after her husband took ill and passed away in the middle of the journey.



The couple was travelling from Bahraich to Lucknow to visit their cancer-affected relatives when the man's health apparently deteriorated and died. She was dropped near Barabanki's Ramnagar crossing, according to the woman who said she was asked to take the body.

The conductor of the bus asked the woman to deboard the bus and even snatched away her journey ticket to erase any proof of the journey.

The people around the area noted down the bus's number which happened to be UP 40T 5510.

The Barabanki depot in charge Manoj Kumar was contacted by ANI regarding the incident. He said, "The issue was not in my knowledge but has now been brought to my cognizance. We will investigate the issue and take appropriate action against the driver and conductor." (ANI)

