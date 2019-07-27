UP: Case filed against Sadhvi Prachi for making inflammatory speech in Baghpat

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Police here on Saturday filed an FIR against Sadhvi Prachi for inflammatory statements made at the inauguration of a Kanwar Shivir in Dah village, Circle Officer (CO) R K Kushwaha said.

"On July 24 Sadhvi Prachi had given some controversial statements at the inauguration of a Kanwar Shivir in Dah village. Based on a video from the spot and SI Bhagwat Singh's statement a case has been filed against her and investigation is going on in the process," Kushwaha told reporters here.



Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi had courted yet another controversy, calling for Muslims to be shunned from making Kanwar for devotees of Lord Shiva in Haridwar.

"99 per cent of Muslims make Kanwar for Lord Shiva devotees in Haridwar. They should be boycotted. They should be asked to leave from there. Hindus of my country should get employment opportunities," Prachi said while addressing a gathering on Wednesday.

Talking about the course of action to be followed in the matter, Kushwaha added, "Necessary action will be taken based on the information from the video footage from the spot. Meanwhile a case under Section 195, 195A, 153A, 153, 188 and more sections." (ANI)

