UP: Chandauli: Mystery shrouds death of teenager

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Mystery shrouds the death of a 17-year-old boy, whose family alleged that he was set on fire by some people here for refusing to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' while an eyewitness reportedly claimed that he had set himself ablaze.



The family of the boy, identified as Mohammad Khalid, had alleged that Mohammad Khalid had been set ablaze for not chanting the name of a Hindu Lord while the police suspect foul play after finding discrepancies in the statements of the victim.

The boy, a resident of Saiyad Raja area of the district, reached home in a partially burnt state on Sunday morning. Upon receiving a complaint, Uttar Pradesh police's dial-100 also reached the spot and admitted Khalid into the district hospital.

Chandauli Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh reached the hospital to record the statement of the victim, who was later referred to Varanasi.

S P, Chandauli, stated that the boy has given contradictory statements, which were found to be false during the investigation as an eyewitness has claimed to have seen the boy setting himself ablaze. (ANI)