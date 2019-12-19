UP: Children here study in 'Swachhta Express'

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 19 (IANS) A government-run school in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar district has come up with an innovative idea to attract more students, the school building is painted like a train and the classrooms look like train coaches.

The children in this school happily get on a 'train' and then get down from it every day. The 'train' is called 'Swachhta Express'.

Painted like a train, it is actually a government primary school in the Manjharia village in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Painted like a train, it is actually a government primary school in the Manjharia village in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar district.

The school has been designed like a train and the various bogies serve as classrooms. One of the bogies is named "Balak-kulit", a synonym for "Vataan-kulit" (air conditioned). Other bogies are named after historical figures like Rani Laxmibai. One of the teachers, Anita Singh, said that the idea of making a train-like classroom hit upon them when some children told them that they had never seen a train. "We had got some money from the government and then some people also donated for this project. We have painted the walls in bright colours in order to make it attractive for the students. The dropout rate has fallen and more and more children are coming in," said another teacher, Deepak Rastogi. The children are apparently so excited about the makeover and help in keeping the school spotlessly clean. Rastogi said that children now want a bus shaped classroom. "We will try and realise this dream too, as and when the finances allow," he added.