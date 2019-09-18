UP: CM Yogi, Dharmendra Pradhan lay foundation of biofuel plant in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated a multitude of new projects including a biofuel plant to be built at Dhuriapar in Gorakhpur.

The biofuel plant is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1200 crore.

"There was a lack of industry in Gorakhpur and to overcome this a biofuel plant has been set by the Ministry of Petroleum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Chief Minister stated."Gorakhpur residents will get the supply of gas directly to their house through a gas pipeline like piped water supply", he added.The Chief Minister further added that the Poorvanchal Expressway is being constructed to increase better connectivity and traffic facilities in Gorakhpur and also stated that industrial corridors are being constructed on both sides."With this, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) is being expanded so that more industries can be established here. Now, the youth here will not have to go to Singapore or Bangkok for employment. Youth will get employment here only," he said.In addition, capacity expansion of Indane gas bottling plant set up at GIDA at a cost of Rs 204 crores and BPC bottling plant at Baitalpur were also inaugurated at the event.11 roads constructed at the cost of 43 crores were also inaugurated by the Chief Minister. (ANI)