UP: Cong urges state govt to roll back hike in power tariffs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Congress Party on Sunday appealed Uttar Pradesh government to reverse their recent decision to hike power tariffs.

"Congress party is protesting across the state against the recent hike in power tariffs. We demand that the state government takes back its decision to hike power tariffs without delay and stop the power cuts," said UP Congress spokesperson Mukesh Singh Chauhan in a statement.



In addition, the Congress party also brought up the recent incident where cabinet minister Dara Singh Chauhan wrote to the state power minister seeking relief from the state government over power cut in Mau district.

"The recent letter by minister Dara Singh Chouhan to the power minister regarding the power cuts in Mau district highlights the fact that the government has failed on its promise to provide 24 hours electricity to residents of Uttar Pradesh," the statement read.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission had approved up to 12 per cent hike in power tariff in various categories of power consumers. (ANI)

