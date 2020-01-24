UP: Congress leader visits graveyard to seek citizenship proof from his ancestors

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): In protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress leader Haseeb Ahmad visited a graveyard in Prayagraj and prayed to his ancestors buried there to provide proof of his citizenship.



"We don't have documents but we have been living in India for generations. We are asking our ancestors to testify that we are the citizens of this country. We urge the government that if we are sent to detention camps then remains of our ancestors be kept there too," said Congress leader.

The leader said that looking at the protests staged by women of this country against the Citizenship Act and NRC, he visited the graveyard and appealed to his ancestors for his citizenship proof.

"I am also here for the women who are protesting against CAA and NRC. We belong to this country and will not leave the country," he added.

The newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

