UP: CRPF constable files police complaint against sister-in-law

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A CRPF constable has filed a complaint with the police here on Thursday stating that his sister-in-law is threatening him.

"A CRPF constable has filed a complaint that his sister-in-law is threatening. He has requested for the police investigation. We will take action after the investigation," SSP Agra Babloo Kumar told reporters here.



CRPF constable Arvind Kumar has alleged that he is getting threats after he sent his sister-in-law a phone recording concerning his wife.

"My wife has an illicit relationship with someone. I have sent a recording of my wife to her sister. Since then they are threatening me," he said.

Kumar also claimed that his sister-in-law is working at SSP office, Agra. (ANI)

