UP: Devotees campaign with helmets to create traffic awareness during Ganesh Mahotsav

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A group of devotees celebrating Ganesh festival in Kanpur have decided to use the occasion for spreading the message of traffic awareness.

In the backdrop of new Motor Vehicles Act 2019 coming into force from September 1 onwards, members of the Janadhikar Association in Kanpur held a campaign on Monday to create awareness about traffic rules.The members were seen wearing helmets and were carrying placards highlighting the importance of following traffic rules and driving safely.Speaking to ANI Suresh Tripathi, chairman of the association said: "We want to give a message that people should not be afraid of the amended traffic penalties. They should drive safely and must keep their documents complete while driving.""Our only request to the authorities here is that they should build good roads in the area. We face a lot of difficulties while travelling on these roads as they are badly damaged," he further said.Another member of the association Vaibhav Mishra outlined that they were celebrating the Ganesh festival with an attempt to spread the message of following traffic rules as road safety was an important subject.Many other participants of the campaign also emphasised on the need of developing better infrastructure in synchronisation with the increased fine."We are not against the challans but we should get the benefit of paying such a high price. The roads are badly damaged, the water quality is also bad. If we are paying a huge amount so they should give us better facilities," said Sudhir Tripathi.Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and they were implemented in several states from September 1.The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival had begun on September 2 and will be culminating with the 'Visarjan' of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the 10th day. (ANI)