UP: Duo found hanging from tree in Barabanki

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): An unmarried couple was found hanging from a tree in Safdarjung area of Barabanki district on Friday, police said.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar, prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide as both were in a relationship and their family did not give consent for their marriage since both belonged to different castes.



"We will conduct a probe to look in the incident", the official said.

The duo, who had allegedly gone missing on Thursday night, were found hanging from a tree next morning.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and an investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)





