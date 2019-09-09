UP: Ex-Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh rejoins BJP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh who was earlier in BJP has rejoined the party after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan.

Singh was inducted in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh here.



The 87-year-old leader's tenure as Rajasthan governor ended on September 3.

Singh, a prominent BJP leader, was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014.

He had served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, from 1991 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1999. (ANI)