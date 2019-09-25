UP: Farmers union holds protest outside Sugarcane Commissioner Office demanding clearance of dues

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday protested outside the Sugarcane Commissioner Office (SCO) in Lucknow demanding the clearance of dues and providing free electricity to the farmers.

Speaking to ANI, BKU leader named Akesh Tikai said, "It is a demonstration of our pain to the government so that they listen to us. The electricity is the biggest problem of Uttar Pradesh. Electricity is free in eight states, so it is our demand from the government that farmers should be given free electricity."



He continued, "We also demand the government to clear the dues of sugarcane. We will make our decision after the meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

A few days back, farmers gathered in Noida demanding payment of sugarcane crop dues, full loan waiver and making electricity used in farming free among others. (ANI)

