UP: FIR registered against BJP MLA, aides for beating up govt officer in Sitapur

Last Updated: Fri, Aug 23, 2019 09:23 hrs

A grab of the CCTV footage of the sugar mill co-operative in Sitapur district. [Photo/ANI]

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Biswan MLA Mahendra Singh and his associates for allegedly assaulting the secretary and members of a sugar mill co-operative in Sitapur district on Wednesday.


The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the co-operative society office.
"Nagendra Yadav along with his 10 to 15 associates came to my office and dragged me to the Chairman's office. Later, when I met the MLA he also slapped me," said Ram Pratap, secretary of the co-operative.
His co-workers on Thursday took out a large scale protest demanding strict action against the accused.
"The sugar mill workers have gathered in large numbers to launch a protest. They are demanding immediate arrest of the accused and speedy justice to the victim," said Prem Prakash Upadhaya, City Magistrate.
However, in a telephonic conversation with ANI, the BJP MLA rubbished all the allegations levelled against him and said that an inquiry was on against Ram Pratap on corruption charges. (ANI)

