UP: Five dead, one hospitalised after suffocating in a septic tank in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI Five people died and one was hospitalised on Friday after suffocating inside a septic tank in Katghara Patti village in Sultanpur.

Addressing media persons, District Magistrate C Indumati said, "A person, identified as Kishan, who had gone inside the septic tank to clean it but fainted due to high concentration of poisonous gases inside the tank."



"To save Kishen, Rajesh Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Mohammad Shafique and Ravindra Kumar went inside the tank but they also collapsed. All five have died," she added.

Another person, Vinod Kumar, who also went inside the tank later, is out of danger and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The district administration is providing financial compensation to the kin of the dead. (ANI)

