UP: Five detained for thrashing man, chopping off his hair

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Police have detained five people here who are seen beating up a man tied to a tree and chopping his hair forcefully in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, based on the victim's statement, an FIR has been registered in the matter.



"According to the victim, the incident took place on October 11 when a few locals here tied him to a tree in Bayara village. The locals later thrashed him and forcefully chopped his hair. We have identified and detained five people. The search is on for the remaining. Strict action will be taken against those responsible based on the statement given by the victim's kin," said Vijay Dhul, Superintendent of Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

