UP: Former cricketer Praveen Kumar allegedly thrashes man, minor boy in inebriated condition

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): A man alleged that his neighbour and former cricketer Praveen Kumar, who was in an inebriated condition, has thrashed him and pushed his seven-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

After intervening into the matter, Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Narayan said, "Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process has also been done."



However, the victim Deepak Sharma further claimed that the police refused to register his complaint and told him to approach the higher authorities as the case is related to an international cricketer.

"I was waiting for my son at the bus stop at 3:00 pm. Kumar arrived at the spot, came out of his car and abused the bus driver first and later abused me. He was in an inebriated condition. Later, he thrashed me and fractured my hand," the victim claimed.

"Kumar also pushed my son who has suffered injury in his back. Now the police are forcing me to compromise. Moreover, I have started receiving death threats," he added.

However, Praveen Kumar's statement into the matter is yet to come. (ANI)

