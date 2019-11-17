UP: Ghaziabad Police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakhs, one person arrested

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Ghaziabad Police on Sunday seized a truck containing illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakhs, which was being smuggled from the state of Haryana, and arrested one person while another managed to escape.

The accused was identified as Gurmail, while his absconding partner was identified as Taufiq. Gurmail allegedly informed the police that the liquor came from Shahpur Ambala in Haryana and he intended to supply it in Moradabad.



Speaking to ANI, SSP Ghaziabad Sudhir Kumar Singh, said: "There have been many cases of smuggling of illicit liquor recently. The solution to this problem is to establish proper police checking at the check posts and taking strict action against the perpetrators."

Singh further stated that the police is trying very hard to nab all the people involved in liquor smuggling, and also trying to locate the places where the liquor is sold, in a move to discourage further smuggling attempts.

The accused is currently under interrogation by the police.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused. (ANI)