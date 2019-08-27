UP: Ghaziabad Police warns against spreading 'fake news'

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday warned against spreading fake news, days after the information about a woman child lifter went viral on social media.

Police have clarified that the news going viral on social media in this regard is 'fake'.

"The suspected woman went out with her grandson when she was attacked by a mob on suspicion of child-lifting, near Johripur Loni border. She is not a child-lifter. The child who was spotted with her is her grandson -- Nonu," police have said.



"Kindly do not broadcast and publicise such information and do not take law in hands. Strict action will be taken against the person who spreads fake news," the police said. (ANI)

