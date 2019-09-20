UP: Group of youngsters thrash cop after asked to wear helmet, one arrested

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): An Uttar Pradesh Police Head Constable on Friday was allegedly thrashed by a group of youngsters after one of them was asked to wear a helmet in Sadat police station area.

A video of the incident has surfaced in which the policeman is being beaten up by a group of youth and one of the youth alleged that the policeman was asking for a bribe.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi informed," A sub-inspector and a constable had gone to the area for a case and on their way, they spotted two boys on a motorcycle without a helmet and wanted to issue a challan to them. The policeman gave them a stern talking too as they could not issue an e-challan owing to a network problem.""After completing the investigation, the police, on their way back were stopped by the two boys who then misbehaved with the head constable," he added.The Superintendent of Police has stated that one has been arrested while others in the video are being identified."Based on the video, the boys are being identified and one of them has been arrested. We are registering a statement from the head constable and a case is being registered," Chaturvedi said. (ANI)