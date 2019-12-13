UP: Intense thunderstorm batters Sitapur district

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): An intense thunderstorm activity was reported over the Sitapur district in Eastern Uttar Pradesh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Moderate thunderstorm activity was also observed over Lakhimpur, Bahraich and Barabanki.

Gonda, Sravasti and Balrampur are also likely to experience moderate to severe thunderstorm activity in the evening.



According to an IMD report, thunderstorm and hailstorm accompanied with lightning was likely to take place at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and East Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

