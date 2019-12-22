UP: Internet services restored in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): The internet services which were snapped in Aligarh on December 15, in the wake of violent protests over the Amended Citizenship Act, were restored on Sunday.

Internet services were suspended on December 15 after major protests erupted in the region over the newly-enacted citizenship law."After the protest in the Aligarh Muslim University by students today, it cannot be denied that some anti-social elements can incite violence among the people using internet services to circulate inflammatory messages or content on social media, so to prevent that internet services remain suspended from 10 pm tonight till 10 pm tomorrow," the District Magistrate had said on December 15.The Registrar of AMU Abdul Hamid had said that the university would remain closed till January 5, 2020, due to the present situation in the wake of protests against the citizenship law.Earlier on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor told ANI, "Protestors should protest in a democratic and peaceful way. The sentiments should be conveyed in a lawful manner. If not, it will be exploited politically."The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)