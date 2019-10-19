UP: Kamlesh Tiwari's mortal remains shifted to native village in Sitapur amid tight security

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Body of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead on Friday was taken to his native place Mahmudabad in Sitapur from the mortuary after Post-Mortem Examination (PME) amid tight security.

Earlier, family members and supporters of deceased Tiwari gathered outside the mortuary on late Friday night and staged a protest.Tiwari was shot dead at Naka area of Lucknow on Friday. He was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and had founded the Hindu Samaj Party.After being attacked, Tiwari was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The assailants managed to flee from the spot. A revolver was also recovered from the site of the crime.A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate Tiwari's murder.SK Bhagat (Inspector General Lucknow), Dinesh Puri (Superintendent of Police Crime Lucknow) and PK Mishra (Deputy Superintendent of Police Special Task Force) are part of the SIT that has been constituted to probe the murder.Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had said accused knew Tiwari as they spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets."Before killing Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari, the alleged murderers who were known to him spent around 30 minutes with him at his home in Naka area of Lucknow. The accused are said to be known to him. They brought sweets for him and even spent around half an hour with him. We have found vital clues and investigation in the matter is underway," he said.DGP Singh said the shooting of Tiwari was a "purely a criminal activity conducted by two people".According to an eye-witness, the attackers barged into Tiwari's office and opened fire on him.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from Principal Secretary (Home) & Director General of Police (DGP) in the case.The police have registered the FIR against two maulanas from Bijnor based on the complaint filed by Tiwari's wife.She has said in her complaint that these two had threatened to kill her husband in 2016, police said. (ANI)