UP: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in college by unidentified miscreants

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installed at Sri Gandhi Inter College here, was allegedly decapitated by unidentified miscreants.

According to the police, the statue was vandalised on Friday.



"On receiving information, we reached the spot. The statue has been fixed and reinstalled. An FIR will be registered and action will also be taken. We will investigate the matter. I would request people to respect the father of our nation and behave responsibly," said Awadhesh Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP).

Locals staged a protest in the college compound soon after Gandhi's statue was vandalised on the campus.

"This statue was installed here in 1970 and on Friday morning statue's torso was dismantled from its body. I suspect that the statue has been vandalised by the people who are against Mahatma Gandhi's ideologies. We all strongly condemn this act," said a protestor.

"I demand the authorities for taking stern action against those responsible. Also, ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Gandhi's new statue should be installed here and the vandalized one should be removed from the college," he added. (ANI)

