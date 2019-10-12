  1. Sify.com
  4. UP: Man arrested for allegedly killing wife for dowry

Last Updated: Sat, Oct 12, 2019 21:00 hrs

ASP (Rural) Vikram Veer speaking to media persons on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Police arrested a man on Saturday in Gosainganj for allegedly killing his wife for dowry.
The family members of the deceased, Puja Gautam have alleged that the man was demanding Rs 2 lakh cash and a gold chain.


Speaking to media persons, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Vikram Veer said, "We have detained husband of Puja Gautam for questioning. We are awaiting the post mortem report and further investigations are underway."
The duo tied the knot four months ago, said police. (ANI)

