UP: Man arrested for impersonating as Army officer

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a man for impersonating as an Army officer in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Panday, was nabbed by the Army officials after he was seen loitering around the military area clad in military uniform.



"Panday was seen wearing the uniform of a Lieutenant rank. The accused asserted that he did so to impress his friends," said Ram Krishna Chaturvedi, a police officer.

The police is probing the case. (ANI)

