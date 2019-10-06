UP: Man arrested for making hoax call about bomb at railway station

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Meerut Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call regarding a bomb at the city GRP Railway Station here.

The caller has been identified as Shivam Poswal and police are further investigating the matter.

"Today at around 1:30 pm, a man called Meerut Police control room and informed about a bomb being set up at the city Railway Station. This information was conveyed to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Meerut, and thorough checking was done at the GRP Railway Station and its surroundings. Later it was discovered that it was a hoax bomb call," said a police official.



According to the police, after receiving the information, the surveillance cell team identified the caller -- Shivam Poswal, a resident of Nabipur village -- who was then arrested. (ANI)