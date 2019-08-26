UP: Man dies in custody, 2 policemen suspended

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A man detained on theft charges has been found dead after four days of his arrest by Uttar Pradesh police in Amethi district.

The victim, Ram Avtar, was allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in police custody on Sunday. Family members of the deceased have alleged that the police have beaten him to death.



"The police caught him four days ago and was beaten mercilessly by the police," the victim's mother said.

"We received a call from the police saying they were taking him to hospital. They did not tell us the reason. When we reached the hospital, we found him dead," another family member said.

Meanwhile, police said that two policemen have been suspended and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the case.

"The deceased Ram Avtar was found dead in police custody under mysterious circumstances. Two policemen have been suspended. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Accordingly, strict action will be taken once the cause of death is ascertained," Amethi SP Khyati Garg said. (ANI)

