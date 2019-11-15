UP: Miffed with his transfer to another police station, cop runs 65 km non-stop

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After being transferred from the Police Lines police station to the one in Bithauli here, an Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector took to register his protest against the "dictatorship" of his superior in a unique way on Friday.

SI, Vijay Pratap, jogged nearly 65 kilometers from the Police Lines station intending to go all the way to Bithauli but fainted on the way and was later taken to the hospital.



"I am being transferred due to the dictatorship of RI. I was asked by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to stay back at Police Lines but I am being transferred to Bithauli forcefully by the RI. You can call it my anger or unhappiness, but I will run and go to Bitholi," Pratap said.

The sub-inspector is presently in hospital and recovering. (ANI)

