UP: Minor allegedly raped by Madrasa manager

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Madrasa manager in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, police said on Friday, adding that they have registered a case and are trying to nab the absconding accused.

"A 12-year-old girl complained that she was raped by a madrasa manager. We have registered a case. The search for the accused is underway," said Ajay Pratap Singh the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).



The incident took place in the Hasanpur area of the district. The minor was a student at the madrasa. (ANI)