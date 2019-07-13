UP: Minor girl raped by two neighbours in Aligarh, case registered

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in their neighbourhood here in Amargadi village, police said on Saturday.



"The incident took place on Wednesday. The two accused have been identified as Iqrar and Bahid. They allegedly lured the girl and took her to a nearby farm, where they raped her," Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari told ANI.

A case has been registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and other relevant Sections of the IPC.

"We had sent a team of officers to the residence of the accused to arrest them but no one was there. The Station Head Officer (SHO) has been directed to arrest the accused within the next 24 hours," Kulhari said. (ANI)

