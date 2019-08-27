UP: Moradabad School Bus Transport Association announces two-day strike

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Due to simmering discontent among the bus drivers, Moradabad School Bus Transport Association on Tuesday announced a two-day strike opposing Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Act for schools vehicles.



In a notice issued by the association, as per the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation's new manual for the private vehicle operators, according to the school permit, currently operated private school vehicles' age limit has been reduced to 10 years from 15 years.

"As per the manual private vehicles' age has been fixed at 10 years but if the same vehicle is owned by the school, their age would remain 15 years only. Both kinds of vehicles are used for the school-related purpose only," Association wrote in the official statement.

"In regard to this new manual, we have also requested the transport ministry and other ministry authorities to increase the fixed age for the vehicles. We all are against this manual hence the private school bus operators announce a two-day strike that is on August 27 and August 28," the statement added. (ANI)

