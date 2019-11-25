UP: Nine people dead over dozen injured in bus-truck collision in Banda

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): At least 9 people were killed and over a dozen injured when a truck collided with a roadways bus here on Monday.

The bus carrying 49 people was going to Fatehpur when the truck rammed into it from the front near Tindwari police station limits.

The police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the accident and expressed grief for the deceased. He has directed the government officials to take necessary steps for the treatment of the injured. (ANI)

