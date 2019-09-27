UP: Nishad's lawyer refutes wife's claim of threat by state minister

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Following Uttar Pradesh Minister Babu Ram Nishad's wife accusing the minister of giving life threats, minister's lawyer Vijay Dwivedi has refuted the allegations claiming that all such complaints are false.

"Babu Ram Nishad's wife, Neetu Nishad has been giving false complaint application to the Chief Minister and other officers as well. That's why Nishad had to file an application for divorce as Neetu has repeatedly claimed that Nishad used to give her life threats. The hearing is scheduled on October 30. Neetu and Nishad have also been summoned," said Vijay Dwivedi, Nishad's lawyer, while speaking to ANI.Nishad's wife, Neetu Nishad on Thursday accused her husband of threatening her at gunpoint.The accusations came in the backdrop of the divorce application filed by Nishad. The minister has accused her of being a spendthrift.Speaking to ANI Neetu said, "My husband hit and threatened to kill me. He even threatened to shoot me with a gun. My husband is a minister and yet he behaved like this."Neetu said that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "I will answer in court on all allegations being levelled against me," she added.The woman further asserted that she had tried to file a complaint against her husband several times but to no avail."The police officers were in apparent collusion with my husband. I was repeatedly told by them that matter will be personally sorted with my husband. Despite that, he used to beat me," said Neetu.Neetu also narrated her plight in a series of posts on Facebook. (ANI)