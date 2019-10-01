UP: Panchayat president shot dead in Sonbhadra by unidentified miscreants

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Renukoot Nagar Panchayat president Shivpratap Singh was on Monday shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

As per preliminary probe, police has suspect rivalry behind the murder.



Speaking to media, SP Sonbhadra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said, "We received the information that Shiv Pratap Singh has been attacked by a group of men at around 10:30 pm. We immediately rushed to the spot. We have also found one CCTV footage from near the incident site but is yet to ascertain if those men present in the video are the culprits."

After reaching the spot, police found Singh in a pool of blood and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where after receiving first aid, the doctors referred him to Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

He succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the trauma centre, Chaudhury added.

The police is investigating the matter and search is underway to nab the accused. (ANI)

