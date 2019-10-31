UP: Person creates fake FB account of BJP Minister; case registered

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Police on Thursday filed an FIR against an unidentified person for created a fake account of BJP minister Baldev Singh Aulakh on Facebook and using it to comment on Uttar Pradesh state government.



The person used the social media platform to comment on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, stating that the ignorance of activists in Haryana should not repeat itself in the 2022 UP elections.

A case has been registered under section 500 of the IPC and section 66 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 against the accused regarding this matter, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Kumar, SP Rampur, said: "The accused made a fake account of the minister and posted a comment on BJP activists. Since creating fake accounts is a crime, an FIR has been filed against the accused." (ANI)

