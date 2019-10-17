UP: Police arrests suspicious man for allegedly having connections with Pakistan

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A team of Lucknow Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a suspicious man in Meerut city for allegedly having connections with Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Dhawal Jaiswal said, "Lucknow ATS has arrested a person from Sotiganj. It has been discovered that he has connections with Pakistan."



He continued, "The sister of the accused also stays in Pakistan."

The accused is a resident of Delhi Gate police station area, the police said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

