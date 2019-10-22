UP: Police constable commits suicide after killing wife, son

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A police constable allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and elder son here.

"Bhanu, younger son of the constable has said that he came at around 8:30 and found that the main gate was locked from inside. Later, Bhanu with help of neighbours broke the gate and found bodies of his father Govind Narayan, mother Chandra and brother Sonu in the same room," SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj told reporters here.



"Govind's body was hanging from the fan. Bhanu is saying that his father killed his mother and brother," he said.

Deceased Govind Narayan was posted as a constable at DIG office for the last 20 years.

The police have sent the bodies for post mortem and are investigating the case. (ANI)

