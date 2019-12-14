UP: Police instructed to file FIR after video showing derogatory statements on Hindutva goes viral

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The Superintendent of Police in Aligarh on Saturday said that an FIR has been registered after a video went viral in which objectionable and derogatory statements were made about 'Hindutva' which is being stated to be allegedly from Aligarh Muslim University.



Abhishek, SP, Aligarh, said that the video was made in an alleged protest at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Superintendent of Police said that he gave instructions to the police civil line to file an FIR after a video went viral.

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek said: "A video has become viral which showed derogatory statements on Hindutva being used in a protest. The video is 3-4 days old. The police have been instructed to file an FIR against the people responsible."

He further stated that further identification of the video will be done, and stated that the video was meant to disturb the communal harmony of the area.

Further investigation regarding the matter is underway. (ANI)

