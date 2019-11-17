UP: Police nab 143 criminals in 12 hours in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday nabbed 143 criminals in 12 hours, as a part of an operation conducted on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Ghaziabad, said: "The police planned an 'Operation All-Out' campaign last night to arrest all the wanted criminals in the area. We drafted a list consisting of 200 criminals and took the responsibility of arresting them within a short period of time."



"We have captured 143 criminals so far in just 12 hours, while 15 other criminals had already surrendered to the police before," he added.

Singh further stated that this campaign was a huge success for the police, and lauded the teamwork of the police. (ANI)

