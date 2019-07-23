UP: Police officer arrested after spat with BJP member

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A verbal spat erupted between a BJP member and police officer which later turned into a physical altercation here after which the police officer was arrested for allegedly trashing the BJP member.



Circle Officer, Vinay Gautam while speaking to ANI said: "A verbal spat occurred between the BJP member, Rajiv Goyal and policer officer Sushil Kumar on Monday, which later turned into a physical altercation. Rajiv was driving his scooty when his scooty slightly touched Sushil who was on duty at Gandhi Chowk."

"Based on Rajiv's statement, we have arrested Sushil and registered a case against him based on Rajiv's. Rajiv has been sent for medical treatment. We are further investigating the matter," he added.

"Sushil Kumar has misbehaved with me when I accidentally hit him slightly at Gandhi Chowk," Rajiv Goyal said.

On receiving the information, Kotwali Police reached the spot and on the basis of Goyal's statement, they arrested Kumar for allegedly hitting Goyal. (ANI)

