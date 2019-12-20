UP: Police post set on fire by anti-CAA protesters in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): A police post was set on fire by an angry crowd that was protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Islamabad area of the city on Friday.



Several chairs, tables, office stationery and documents reduced to ashes in the fire at the Islamabad Police Chowki here.

Some motorbikes were also razed in the fire. Columns of smoke were seen billowing from the police post.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country against the new law which was passed by Parliament and enacted last week.

The Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

