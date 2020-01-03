UP: Police release video of Meerut violence

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police has released a video alleging that a few violent protestors had tried to set some police personnel on fire during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the area on December 20.

"A few security personnel and media persons were trapped there. All were safely moved out. There were no casualties. This was done in a planned way, but we managed to take them out," said Circle Officer Dinesh Shukla.



Shukla stated that policemen and Rapid Action Force (RAF) officials were trapped inside a shop.

The State police said that a case has been registered in this regard and efforts are being made to identify the accused. (ANI)

