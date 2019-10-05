  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. UP: Primary school principal caught consuming liquor by villagers in Badaun

UP: Primary school principal caught consuming liquor by villagers in Badaun

Last Updated: Sat, Oct 05, 2019 08:22 hrs

Palai village residents caught principal of this primary school when he was allegedly consuming alcohol in UP's Badaun. Photo/ANI

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Residents of Palai village in Wazirganj block here caught principal of a primary school allegedly consuming alcohol in his office, in the school premises.


The villagers then called the police on Friday after which he was handed over to the Basic Education Officer.
"I have directed the Basic Education Officer to conduct a probe immediately and take action against the said teacher. I have also given instructions to the station house officer of Wazirganj. Strict action will be taken against him if he was found consuming alcohol," said Dinesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Badaun. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features