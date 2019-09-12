UP: PWD names guesthouse after APJ Abdul Kalam in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday named its guest house in Rampur after former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

The guest house was built in the Jauhar University premises in 2015 under the Samajwadi Party government.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) JP Gupta said, "In an investigation, it was found that the guest house was built by Samajwadi Party. We also found that the land belongs to the government. Today the administration has named the guest house after APJ Abdul Kalam." (ANI)



