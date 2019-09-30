UP: Quack doctor arrested in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested a quack with allegedly fake qualifications who was also running a clinic with purportedly fraudulent registration number in Deoband police station area.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Om Pal Sharma, was running a clinic -'Shivam Nursing Home' without genuine qualification for the last ten years.



The accused was also registered in 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', the police stated.

Further investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

